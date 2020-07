A 30-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a hit and run accident in Gżira.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Testaferrata on Friday at 1.10am.

The female victim, who is Peruvian, was riding a Niu that was involved in a collision with a car. The car sped off after the accident.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.