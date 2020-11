A 45-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a Mercedes car in Hal Far on Sunday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at 2.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a Serbian man, was given first aid by an ambulance crew before being rushed to hospital.

The car was being driven by a 71-year-old Briton, who was unhurt.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.