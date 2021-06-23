A 30-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Ħamrun.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 11.30am.
The man, who is from Nepal and lives in Qormi, was riding a Kymco motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Nissan that was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Marsascala.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
