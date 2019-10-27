Updated 7pm -

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Gzira late on Saturday.

The police said the 26-year-old from Pieta' was injured when his Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a van at the corner of Testaferrata Street with Enrico Mizzi street at about 9pm.

The van kept on going.

Hours later, the police said the van had been identified as being an Isuzu driven by a 43-year-old man from Msida.

He is being questioned by officers.