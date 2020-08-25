A 43-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a hit and run accident in Santa Venera on Monday.

The police said the accident happened under the tunnels in Regional Road at 8pm.

The victim, who is from Attard, was riding a Piaggo that was involved in a collision with another bike, whose driver fled the scene upon collision.

A medical team gave the man first aid and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are on the lookout for the other bike involved in the crash.