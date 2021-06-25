A 29-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Ingiered at 9.15am.

The man, a resident of Luqa, was riding a Ducati Monster which was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit that was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Swieqi and a Nissan Leaf that was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Gudja.

The police are investigating.