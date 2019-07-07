A 46-year-old Briton was seriously injured early on Thursday when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in Luqa.
The police said the accident took place at 7.30am at the corner of Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa with Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.
The Piaggio Vespa motorcycle was driven by the Briton while the car, a Volkswagen
Golf, was driven by a 23-year-old from Hamrun, who was unhurt.
