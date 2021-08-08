A 31-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Marsalforn.
The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 12.15pm.
The victim, who is from Victoria, was riding a KTM that was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane that was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Fontana.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
