A 31-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Marsalforn.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 12.15pm.

The victim, who is from Victoria, was riding a KTM that was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane that was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Fontana.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.