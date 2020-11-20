A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Mellieħa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Fortizza at 7.50am.
The motorcyclist, who is foreign but lives in Mellieħa, was riding a Kawasaki 125 that was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 42-year-old woman, also from Mellieħa.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
