A 49-year-old woman was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Mellieħa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Marfa at 10.45am.

The victim, who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Honda that collided with a Mazda Demio being driven by a 67-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

She was given first aid by a medical team onsite and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.