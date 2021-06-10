A 56-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Mġarr.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 1pm.
The victim, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was riding a Triumph that was involved in a collision with a Nissan, that was being driven by a 50-year-old man who lives in Mġarr.
He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police are investigating.
