A 53-year-old cyclist was injured on Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a car on the St Paul's Bay bypass, police said.

The accident, at about 1.30pm, involved a Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The motorcyclist who is from St Paul's Bay, was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to hospital where she was found to have been seriously injured.

Earlier on Sunday, a 43-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat was seriously injured when he was involved in a collision with an Alfa Romeo car.

The police said the crash happened at Sir Temi Zammit Street, Mġarr, in the morning.

The car was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Lija.

The police are investigating.