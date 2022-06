A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sunday evening when his Herald Maverick motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Mercedes.

The accident happened in Triq Ragusa in Mosta, the police said. The 24-year-old from Mgarr was given first aid on site and later hospitalised.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 28-year-old woman from Mosta, was unhurt,

A magisterial inquiry is under way.