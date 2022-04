A 30-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Msida.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Torri at around noon.

The man, who is Turkish and lives in Msida, was injured when he lost control of the Stigo Valk he was riding.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.