A 34-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Attard.

The police said the accident happened in Triq in-Nutar Zarb at 7pm.

The victim, a Pakistani who lives in Birkirkara, lost control of the Geely Samba 125 he was riding and fell.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.