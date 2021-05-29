A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Pietà.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt at around 7pm.

The victim, a 31-year-old Hungarian who lives in San Ġwann, fell off the Benelli bike he was riding when he lost control. Both the rider and the bike dragged along the road until they crashed into a tree.

The man was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.