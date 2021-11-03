A motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident on Marina Road in Pieta at 7.15pm.

The accident caused a tailback on the carriageway leading from Floriana to Msida, with police officers redirecting traffic to other streets.

Readers have reported that several route buses are stuck in traffic as they could not go around the site of the accident.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The police said the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a small truck. No information about the condition of the motorcyclist is available yet.