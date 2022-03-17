A 59-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Rabat on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier at 11.30am.

The victim, who is from Żebbuġ, was riding a Yamaha 400 that was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 56-year-old man from Rabat.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.