A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the Regional Road, Gzira, late on Monday.

The police said the injured was a 37-year-old man from Pembroke whose motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 44-year-old Irish man resident in San Ġwann.

The accident happened at 11.30pm on a traffic lane leading to St Julian's.

A police investigation is underway.