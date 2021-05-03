A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a mid-afternoon collision on the Regional Road in Sta Venera which caused a long traffic tail-back.
The police said the crash, at 3pm, involved a Toyota Aygo driven by a 27-year-old woman from Rabat and a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim, a 52-year-old man from Qormi.
The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us