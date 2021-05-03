A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a mid-afternoon collision on the Regional Road in Sta Venera which caused a long traffic tail-back.

The police said the crash, at 3pm, involved a Toyota Aygo driven by a 27-year-old woman from Rabat and a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim, a 52-year-old man from Qormi.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious.