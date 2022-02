A man was hospitalised early on Tuesday after a collision involving his motorcycle and a car at Salina.

The police said the accident happened at 8.15 in Triq Is-Salina. The victim, a 24-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, was driving a Hyosung motorcycle. It was involved in a crash with a Mazda Demio driven by a 32-year-old woman from Fgura.

The police said he was seriously injured.