A 53-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in San Ġwann on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo at 9.45am.

They said that the victim was riding a Honda SH125 that was involved in a collision with a VWT-Roc that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman who lives in Attard.

Police are investigating.