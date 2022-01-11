A 30-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident happened in Triq in-Naxxar at 8pm.

The man, who lives in St Julian’s, was riding a Kymco motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage car driven by a 35-year-old Libyan man who lives in Pietà.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team onsite and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.