A 25-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday after his motorcycle was involved in collision with a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle in San Ġwann.
The accident happened at Vjal ir-Riħan at 11am. The motorcyclist, a Hungarian, was given first aid and taken to hospital in serious conditions.
The car was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay, who was unhurt.
Magistrate Astrid May Grima is holding an inquiry.
