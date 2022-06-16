A 25-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday after his motorcycle was involved in collision with a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle in San Ġwann.

The accident happened at Vjal ir-Riħan at 11am. The motorcyclist, a Hungarian, was given first aid and taken to hospital in serious conditions.

The car was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay, who was unhurt.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is holding an inquiry.