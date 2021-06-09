A 32-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Wednesday in an accident in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Elija Zammit at 2.30pm.

The victim, a 32-year-old Libyan who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Honda when he lost control and crashed into a shop window.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.