A 32-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Wednesday in an accident in St Julian’s.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Elija Zammit at 2.30pm.
The victim, a 32-year-old Libyan who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Honda when he lost control and crashed into a shop window.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
