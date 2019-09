A 64-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat was injured critically in a traffic accident in St Paul's Bay on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 11am.

The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Tercel that was being driven by a 59-year-old man from Mġarr.

Part of the road is closed to traffic.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.