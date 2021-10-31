A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Mosta at 8pm.

The 57-year-old Pakistani rider, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was on a Kymko that was involved in a collision with a Renault Captur that was being driven by a 57-year-old woman, also from St Paul’s Bay.

The victim was assisted by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.