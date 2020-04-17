A 30-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a traffic collision on Friday.

In a statement, the police said the accident had occurred on Triq Tal-Balal, between Iklin and San Ġwann, at around 9.30am on Friday morning.

District police who were the first to the scene found that a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle being driven by the victim had collided with a BMW M235i that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Ġwann.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The police said they are still looking into the matter.