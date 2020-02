A 56-year-old man from Santa Venera was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision outside Valletta.

The police said the man was driving his Yamaha when it was involved in a collision with a Citroen driven by a 44-year-old British man residing in Paola. The accident happened in Quarry Wharf.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are under way.