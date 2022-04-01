A 66-year-old man from Valletta was grievously injured in a traffic accident in the capital on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at Lascaris wharf at 11am.

The victim was riding a Piaggio Liberty that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 308 driven by a 46-year-old man from Msida.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on-site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.