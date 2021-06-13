A 48-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Xagħra.

The police said the accident happened in Sqaq San Marzjan at noon.

The victim, who is from Xagħra, was riding a Sym that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi, that was being driven by a 54-year-old man, also from Xagħra.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.