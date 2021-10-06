A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in Xewkija.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at 5.15pm.

The victim, a 73-year-old man who lives in Nadur, was riding a Honda ANC125 that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 108 that was being driven by a 29-year-old French woman.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.