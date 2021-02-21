A 25-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żabbar on Saturday evening.

The police said on Sunday the accident happened in Triq Villabate at around 6.30pm.

The man, who is Indian and lives in Paola, was riding an SYM that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Żabbar.

A medical team gave the man first aid on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.