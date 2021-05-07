A 31-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żabbar on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Santa Duminka at 9am.

The victim, who is from Marsascala, was riding a Kawasaki motorbike when he lost control and fell off. The bike, however, dragged on and collided with a Peugeot that was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Fgura.

The police are investigating.