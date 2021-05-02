A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after he was hurt in a traffic accident in Żebbuġ on Sunday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 7.30am.
The 52-year-old victim, who lives in Cospicua, was riding a KTM when he skidded.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
