A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after he was hurt in a traffic accident in Żebbuġ on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 7.30am.

The 52-year-old victim, who lives in Cospicua, was riding a KTM when he skidded.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.