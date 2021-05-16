A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Żebbuġ.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Siġġiewi at 11.30am.

The victim, who is 32 and lives in Iklin, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Nissan March that was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from Victoria.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.