A 61-year-old motorcyclist was injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened in Aldo Moro Street at 11.30am.

The victim, who lives in Marsascala, was riding a Peugeot Tweet that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun that was being driven by a 37-year-old woman who lives in Cospicua.

The woman was not injured but the biker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His condition is not yet known.

The road, which had been partly closed to traffic for some time, has now been reopened.