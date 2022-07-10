A 37-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Aldo Moro at 9.15pm.

The rider, who is from Birżebbuġa, was on a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 29-year-old Nigerian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.