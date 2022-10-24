A man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Marsa, according to police.

The pedestrian was injured in the incident on December 13th road at around 2.10pm on Monday and was pronounced dead at Mater Dei Hospital.

His identity is still unknown.

He was hit by a Mercedes Benz C250, driven by a 66-year-old man from Fgura.

An ambulance was called on site.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched and police are investigating.

It is the second fatal road accident in two days. On Saturday afternoon, Marie Claire Lombardi, 44, was killed after losing control of her motorbike in Rabat.

A total of 22 people died on the roads this year.