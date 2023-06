A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic accident in Marsa.

The 53-year-old from Paola was riding a Yamaha motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 23-year-old woman from St Julians.

The accident happened in Triq il-Marsa at 5.30pm.

The man was hospitalised. Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.