A motorcyclist has been injured in a traffic accident after his bike was involved in a collision with a car in Marsa on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 55-year-old man from Bulgaria was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz car driven by a 46-year-old man from Msida.

The incident happened at around 7.15am on Triq il-Marsa and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were certified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.