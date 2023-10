A motorcyclist was injured on Sunday in an accident at the Marsa Ħamrun by-pass.

The police said the accident happened at 9am.

The 52-year-old victim, who lives in San Ġwann, was riding a Triumph Rocket when he crashed into a pavement and skidded.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.