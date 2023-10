A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday morning in a traffic accident on Vjal Ragusa, Mosta.

The police said in a statement the 33-year-old man from Mġarr was driving a Honda WW125.

The other vehicle involved in the accident, which was reported at 8am, was a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 35-year-old man.

Police investigations are ongoing.