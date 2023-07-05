A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car on a flyover of the Mrieħhel bypass on Wednesday, causing a rush hour traffic jam.
The accident happened at 6.45 and saw the car, reportedly being used as a taxi, ending up on the wrong side of the single-lane road. The police said the car was driven by a 23-year-old Indian man, resident in Fgura, who was unhurt.
The motorcyclist was hospitalised.
His medical condition was not immediately known.
