A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car on a flyover of the Mrieħhel bypass on Wednesday, causing a rush hour traffic jam.

The accident happened at 6.45 and saw the car, reportedly being used as a taxi, ending up on the wrong side of the single-lane road. The police said the car was driven by a 23-year-old Indian man, resident in Fgura, who was unhurt.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised.

His medical condition was not immediately known.