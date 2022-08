A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Paola Hill late on Wednesday.

The police said the crash, at 10.30pm, involved a Renault Megane driven by a 30-year-old man from Santa Luċija and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by the victim, a 27-year-old Nepalese man, who was hospitalised.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia is holding an inquiry.