A 26-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in a private parking area in Triq l-Iljun, at 8.15am.

The motorcyclist, who lives in Żebbuġ, was riding a Keeway Cityblade that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Passo that was being driven by a 79-year-old man who lives in Msida.

The rider was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

Another motorcyclist was injured in an earlier accident on Sunday.

 

