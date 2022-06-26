A 65-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 6.45pm.

The victim, was riding a Honda CB that was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 44-year-old man who lives in Qormi.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.