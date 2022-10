A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near the Regional Road tunnels in Sta Venera on Monday morning, one of the causes of a build-up of rush hour trafficg.

The police said the crash, at 8am, involved a Kawazaki Ninja motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old man from Kirkop and a Mazda 2 car driven by a 33-year-old man from Żebbuġ. The former was seriously injured.