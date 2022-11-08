A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a traffic collision in Siġġiewi on Monday
In a statement on Tuesday morning, the police said a 35-year-old man from Qormi had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday at around 3.15 pm.
He had been injured in a traffic collision on Sqaq Bur il-Kbir, Siġġiewi.
Preliminary indications are that a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 61-year-old Swiss national, had collided with a Piaggio motorbike being driven by the victim.
The injured man was given treatment on-site by a medical team and was later taken to hospital by ambulance.
Doctors then certified his injuries as serious. Police said they are investigating the matter.
