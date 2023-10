A motorcyclist was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up on Mosta Road, St Paul's Bay, early on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted to the collision at 6.30am.

The injured man is a 50-year-old from St Paul's Bay who was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle.

The Toyota pick-up was being driven by a 48-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay.

The police are investigating.